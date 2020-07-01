All apartments in Phoenix
2201 West Belmont Avenue

2201 West Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2201 West Belmont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 bedroom / 1 bath unit in Phoenix! Neutral paint, and close to shopping and public transportation. Less than half of a mile from the light rail expansion and to the I17. Small private fenced yard. Community washer/dryer. Water, sewer, and trash included. Rent + $51 RUBS fee

Pets: Will be considered -$250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 West Belmont Avenue have any available units?
2201 West Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2201 West Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2201 West Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 West Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 West Belmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2201 West Belmont Avenue offer parking?
No, 2201 West Belmont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2201 West Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 West Belmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 West Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 2201 West Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2201 West Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2201 West Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 West Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 West Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 West Belmont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 West Belmont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

