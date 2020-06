Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

A lot of house in a fantastic neighborhood with access to all points of the valley due to proximity to SR51. Great schools, shopping and dining establishments just a short hop away. 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths plus a huge kitchen sporting granite c-tops, center island and brand new range/oven and microwave. Vinyl planking flooring in dining and family rooms, travertine in kitchen and laundry with carpet in living room and bedrooms. Professionally cleaned and ready to occupy.