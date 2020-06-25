2129 E DANBURY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage

NO PETS.....3 Bedroom PLUS den/office. New carpet just installed - OFFICE BEDROOM HAS CLOSET IF YOU WANT TRUE 4 BEDROOM - Open floor plan with great room - APPLIANCES INCLUDED - Two car garage - THIRD BEDROOM HAS BAY WINDOW - Custom tile in entry and kitchen - CLOSE TO SHOPPING ON BELL RD AND MO0N VALLEY - park area just west of house - best price for 4br