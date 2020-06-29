Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2123 W. Turney Ave. Available 12/14/19 3 Bed 2 Bath, with lots of living space - Find home in this large 3 Bed and 2 Bath house. The home is 1,400 SF excluding the attached 2 car garage. You will have plenty of storage space and living space to be comfortable. It has been well maintained since renovation in 2009. Renovation was new tile flooring, cabinets, stone countertops and vaulted ceilings in living areas. The renovation also included bathrooms and bedrooms with all the finishes still in great condition. HUGE backyard with RV gate includes mature trees for shade.



You must visit the home to appreciate the layout.



DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION AND NON-REFUNDABLE $45.00 APPLICATION FEE



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS

3 times the monthly rent, verifiable income

600 or better credit score (lesser score may be considered with higher deposit)

Positive rental history with no evictions or judgements within the past 3 years

No Cats



MONTHLY COSTS

Current tax rate (subject to change): 2.3%

First month rent including tax $1,320.00 (taxable)

Monthly admin fee $19.50 (taxable)

Rental rate includes monthly amenity/filter service fee.

Monthly renter's insurance $9.50 (non-taxable) with $3.00 (taxable) insurance admin fee



ONE TIME COSTS

One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $150.00 (taxable)

One time non-refundable cleaning fee at move in $385.00 (taxable)

Refundable Security deposit - $1,950.00 (non-taxable)



TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS: $3900.64



PET POLICY

Dogs approved based on FIDO score from petscreening.com

https://evolutionrealestate.petscreening.com/



The FIDO score ranges from 1-5 and the fees are as follows:

1 - not approved

2- $400 additional deposit and $25/month pet rent

3 - $300 additional deposit and $20/month pet rent

4 - $200 additional deposit and $15/month pet rent

5 - $100 additional deposit and $10/month pet rent



ALL applicants(including non pet owners) are required to go through our pet screening process. Go to evolutionrealestate.petscreening.com to complete profile. There is no charge to register as applicant with no pet. There will be a $20 charge for the first pet and $15 for a second pet.



Note: During the application process, you will be required to upload images of one or more types of documents. Please have the item(s) listed below ready to upload before proceeding with the application process.

A current picture of your pet(s)

Vaccination information



(RLNE5157397)