21211 N 38TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub

4 Bedroom + Office + Den + Loft!!! This home has it ALL!!! Upgrades throughout!! Office located downstairs with built in desk area. Chefs Dream Gourmet kitchen with private dining, open to soaring ceilings and a large family room accented by a fabulous wine cellar, eat in kitchen, kitchen island, granite counter-tops. Kitchen also features all stainless appliances. Family room with built-in media niche. One bedroom and bathroom is located downstairs. Loft and den also located upstairs. Master suite features spa-like bath tub, separate walk in shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Laundry room located upstairs, washer and dryer are included! Large backyard features extended tiled patio, artificial turf and spa! Landscaping service is included!