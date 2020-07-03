All apartments in Phoenix
21211 N 38TH Place
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

21211 N 38TH Place

21211 North 38th Place · No Longer Available
Location

21211 North 38th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
4 Bedroom + Office + Den + Loft!!! This home has it ALL!!! Upgrades throughout!! Office located downstairs with built in desk area. Chefs Dream Gourmet kitchen with private dining, open to soaring ceilings and a large family room accented by a fabulous wine cellar, eat in kitchen, kitchen island, granite counter-tops. Kitchen also features all stainless appliances. Family room with built-in media niche. One bedroom and bathroom is located downstairs. Loft and den also located upstairs. Master suite features spa-like bath tub, separate walk in shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Laundry room located upstairs, washer and dryer are included! Large backyard features extended tiled patio, artificial turf and spa! Landscaping service is included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21211 N 38TH Place have any available units?
21211 N 38TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21211 N 38TH Place have?
Some of 21211 N 38TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21211 N 38TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
21211 N 38TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21211 N 38TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 21211 N 38TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 21211 N 38TH Place offer parking?
No, 21211 N 38TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 21211 N 38TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21211 N 38TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21211 N 38TH Place have a pool?
No, 21211 N 38TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 21211 N 38TH Place have accessible units?
No, 21211 N 38TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21211 N 38TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21211 N 38TH Place has units with dishwashers.

