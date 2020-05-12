All apartments in Phoenix
2115 West Morten Avenue
2115 West Morten Avenue

2115 West Morten Avenue · (480) 568-2666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2115 West Morten Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath unit with all new paint, flooring, and bathrooms. Appliances including stove, fridge, washer, and dryer will be provided for move in. Close to shopping, entertainment and freeway access. Located Near 19th Ave and Northern! New paint throughout, new HVAC, water paid, your own parking spot, and storage unit. Close to Metrocenter mall, Spectrum-Christown mall, close to the light rail, freeways I-17, North Phoenix and downtown. Also by LA Fitness, Costco, Albertsons, Sprouts, Frys, Starbucks, Burger King, iHop, McDonalds. Pets depending on landlord approval with $25 monthly pet rent per pet.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,562.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 West Morten Avenue have any available units?
2115 West Morten Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2115 West Morten Avenue have?
Some of 2115 West Morten Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 West Morten Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2115 West Morten Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 West Morten Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2115 West Morten Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2115 West Morten Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2115 West Morten Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2115 West Morten Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2115 West Morten Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 West Morten Avenue have a pool?
No, 2115 West Morten Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2115 West Morten Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2115 West Morten Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 West Morten Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 West Morten Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2115 West Morten Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

