2115 West Morten Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath unit with all new paint, flooring, and bathrooms. Appliances including stove, fridge, washer, and dryer will be provided for move in. Close to shopping, entertainment and freeway access. Located Near 19th Ave and Northern! New paint throughout, new HVAC, water paid, your own parking spot, and storage unit. Close to Metrocenter mall, Spectrum-Christown mall, close to the light rail, freeways I-17, North Phoenix and downtown. Also by LA Fitness, Costco, Albertsons, Sprouts, Frys, Starbucks, Burger King, iHop, McDonalds. Pets depending on landlord approval with $25 monthly pet rent per pet.



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,562.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.