2106 W MONTEBELLO Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2106 W MONTEBELLO Avenue
2106 West Montebello Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2106 West Montebello Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Phillipine
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This is a newly remodeled house ready for immediate move-in! With 4 beds, 2 baths, and a pool, it would work for a variety of renters. Near I-17 and the light rail as well!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2106 W MONTEBELLO Avenue have any available units?
2106 W MONTEBELLO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2106 W MONTEBELLO Avenue have?
Some of 2106 W MONTEBELLO Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2106 W MONTEBELLO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2106 W MONTEBELLO Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 W MONTEBELLO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2106 W MONTEBELLO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2106 W MONTEBELLO Avenue offer parking?
No, 2106 W MONTEBELLO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2106 W MONTEBELLO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 W MONTEBELLO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 W MONTEBELLO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2106 W MONTEBELLO Avenue has a pool.
Does 2106 W MONTEBELLO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2106 W MONTEBELLO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 W MONTEBELLO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2106 W MONTEBELLO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
