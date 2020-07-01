2103 W Morten Ave - 03

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

!NOW LEASING! !!ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!



2103 Morten



Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit available



New Kitchen along with Accent Back Splash



Refrigerator and Stove Included



Ceiling Fans in Living Room



Cooling System: Swamp Cooler, along with A/C Wall Units (Living Room and Bedroom)



Secured Private Patio Available (1 bedroom only)



Laundry Room On-Site



avant garde is an Equal Housing Opportunity



SE HABLA ESPAÑOL!



GIVE US A CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!