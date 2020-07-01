All apartments in Phoenix
2103 W Morten Ave - 03
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

2103 W Morten Ave - 03

2103 West Morten Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2103 West Morten Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
!NOW LEASING! !!ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!

2103 Morten

Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit available

New Kitchen along with Accent Back Splash

Refrigerator and Stove Included

Ceiling Fans in Living Room

Cooling System: Swamp Cooler, along with A/C Wall Units (Living Room and Bedroom)

Secured Private Patio Available (1 bedroom only)

Laundry Room On-Site

avant garde is an Equal Housing Opportunity

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider

SE HABLA ESPAÑOL!

GIVE US A CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 W Morten Ave - 03 have any available units?
2103 W Morten Ave - 03 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 W Morten Ave - 03 have?
Some of 2103 W Morten Ave - 03's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 W Morten Ave - 03 currently offering any rent specials?
2103 W Morten Ave - 03 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 W Morten Ave - 03 pet-friendly?
No, 2103 W Morten Ave - 03 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2103 W Morten Ave - 03 offer parking?
No, 2103 W Morten Ave - 03 does not offer parking.
Does 2103 W Morten Ave - 03 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 W Morten Ave - 03 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 W Morten Ave - 03 have a pool?
No, 2103 W Morten Ave - 03 does not have a pool.
Does 2103 W Morten Ave - 03 have accessible units?
No, 2103 W Morten Ave - 03 does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 W Morten Ave - 03 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 W Morten Ave - 03 does not have units with dishwashers.

