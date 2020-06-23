All apartments in Phoenix
Location

20407 North 31st Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
**3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM HOME AT MOONLIGHT SHADOWS ~ FENCED POOL** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1310 square feet located in Moonlight Shadows in Phoenix. The interior features a living room, dining room, kitchen with a pantry, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, carpet and tile flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry closet. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, tile roof, covered patio, fenced pool and desert landscaping in the front and back yards.

Cross Streets: 32nd Street/Beardsley Rd
Directions: North on 32nd St, West on Tonopah Dr which turns into 31st Way to property

(RLNE1861775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20407 N. 31st Way have any available units?
20407 N. 31st Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20407 N. 31st Way have?
Some of 20407 N. 31st Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20407 N. 31st Way currently offering any rent specials?
20407 N. 31st Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20407 N. 31st Way pet-friendly?
No, 20407 N. 31st Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20407 N. 31st Way offer parking?
Yes, 20407 N. 31st Way does offer parking.
Does 20407 N. 31st Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20407 N. 31st Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20407 N. 31st Way have a pool?
Yes, 20407 N. 31st Way has a pool.
Does 20407 N. 31st Way have accessible units?
No, 20407 N. 31st Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20407 N. 31st Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 20407 N. 31st Way does not have units with dishwashers.
