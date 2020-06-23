20407 N. 31st Way

Amenities

**3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM HOME AT MOONLIGHT SHADOWS ~ FENCED POOL** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1310 square feet located in Moonlight Shadows in Phoenix. The interior features a living room, dining room, kitchen with a pantry, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, carpet and tile flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry closet. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, tile roof, covered patio, fenced pool and desert landscaping in the front and back yards.



Cross Streets: 32nd Street/Beardsley Rd

Directions: North on 32nd St, West on Tonopah Dr which turns into 31st Way to property



(RLNE1861775)