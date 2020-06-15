2040 East Vista Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Absolutely stunning mountain top preserve home - Absolutely stunning mountain top preserve home with some of the most beautiful views of the city. Owner had custom maple cabinetry built throughout the home. Property is like living at a resort, pool service & monthly landscaping included. Home boasts a gourmet kitchen with gas stove top, multiple ovens & an over abundance of custom cabinets. First floor luxury master is over-sized with custom bed frame built in, large closets, bathroom, Jacuzzi soaker tub, high ceilings, light and bright or custom sun blocking shades. Infinity Heated Pool & Hot Tub. Multiple fireplaces throughout. 3 car garage with extra space for storage. Property is located in the best school districts, easy freeway access, close to the airport, shopping, restaurants. Your clients will not be disappointed!!



(RLNE4984906)