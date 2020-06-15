All apartments in Phoenix
2040 East Vista Avenue
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

2040 East Vista Avenue

2040 East Vista Avenue · (602) 989-3411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2040 East Vista Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Biltmore Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2040 East Vista Avenue · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Absolutely stunning mountain top preserve home - Absolutely stunning mountain top preserve home with some of the most beautiful views of the city. Owner had custom maple cabinetry built throughout the home. Property is like living at a resort, pool service & monthly landscaping included. Home boasts a gourmet kitchen with gas stove top, multiple ovens & an over abundance of custom cabinets. First floor luxury master is over-sized with custom bed frame built in, large closets, bathroom, Jacuzzi soaker tub, high ceilings, light and bright or custom sun blocking shades. Infinity Heated Pool & Hot Tub. Multiple fireplaces throughout. 3 car garage with extra space for storage. Property is located in the best school districts, easy freeway access, close to the airport, shopping, restaurants. Your clients will not be disappointed!!

(RLNE4984906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 East Vista Avenue have any available units?
2040 East Vista Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 East Vista Avenue have?
Some of 2040 East Vista Avenue's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 East Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2040 East Vista Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 East Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 East Vista Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2040 East Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2040 East Vista Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2040 East Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 East Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 East Vista Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2040 East Vista Avenue has a pool.
Does 2040 East Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2040 East Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 East Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 East Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
