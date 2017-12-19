All apartments in Phoenix
2033 North 8th Street
2033 North 8th Street

2033 North 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2033 North 8th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW! This custom designed guest house sits within the highly desired Coronado Historic District, minutes to restaurants, shopping, and Downtown Phoenix.
Enjoy the exterior patio with lush landscape. Inside you'll find custom finishes throughout. Vaulted Bamboo ceilings, concrete floors, large open living with breakfast bar, dining nook, glass cook-top and stainless appliances. The bedroom is an oasis with spacious open feel and no detail overlooked in the en-suite bath with walk in shower. Home boasts solar paid for by Owner to combat the Phx heat. Water Included!
Tenant to pay $50 landscaping, street parking with gate access. No smoking on property and limit one small pet upon lessor approval. *Home is unfurnished. Available by 4/5/2020*
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150 plus $20/mo pet rent
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 North 8th Street have any available units?
2033 North 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2033 North 8th Street have?
Some of 2033 North 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 North 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2033 North 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 North 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2033 North 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2033 North 8th Street offer parking?
No, 2033 North 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2033 North 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 North 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 North 8th Street have a pool?
No, 2033 North 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2033 North 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 2033 North 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 North 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 North 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

