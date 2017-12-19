2033 North 8th Street

Amenities

WOW! This custom designed guest house sits within the highly desired Coronado Historic District, minutes to restaurants, shopping, and Downtown Phoenix.

Enjoy the exterior patio with lush landscape. Inside you'll find custom finishes throughout. Vaulted Bamboo ceilings, concrete floors, large open living with breakfast bar, dining nook, glass cook-top and stainless appliances. The bedroom is an oasis with spacious open feel and no detail overlooked in the en-suite bath with walk in shower. Home boasts solar paid for by Owner to combat the Phx heat. Water Included!

Tenant to pay $50 landscaping, street parking with gate access. No smoking on property and limit one small pet upon lessor approval. *Home is unfurnished. Available by 4/5/2020*

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150 plus $20/mo pet rent

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.