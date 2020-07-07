2026 E WAGONER Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move in Ready!!! This Single Level, 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home is Located on a Quiet Street at the end of a Cul-De-Sac. This home has just been Completely Detailed and is one of the Cleanest Homes you will find available for Lease in the area!! * 18'' Tile Flooring in all the Right Places & Master Bedroom along with Upgraded Wood Laminate Flooring in bed 2 & 3 * Vaulted Ceilings * Stainless Steal Appliances * Brushed Nickel Light Fixtures & Hardware * Ceiling Fans & Window Covers Throughout * Large Covered Patio * 2 Car Garage with Epoxy Floor* RV Gate * Low Maintenance Desert Landscaping in the Front & Synthetic Grass in the Back Yard * Conveniently Located in a Quiet North/Phoenix Neighborhood With Great Freeway Access(Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)