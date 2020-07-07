All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

2026 E WAGONER Road

2026 East Wagoner Road · No Longer Available
Location

2026 East Wagoner Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in Ready!!! This Single Level, 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home is Located on a Quiet Street at the end of a Cul-De-Sac. This home has just been Completely Detailed and is one of the Cleanest Homes you will find available for Lease in the area!! * 18'' Tile Flooring in all the Right Places & Master Bedroom along with Upgraded Wood Laminate Flooring in bed 2 & 3 * Vaulted Ceilings * Stainless Steal Appliances * Brushed Nickel Light Fixtures & Hardware * Ceiling Fans & Window Covers Throughout * Large Covered Patio * 2 Car Garage with Epoxy Floor* RV Gate * Low Maintenance Desert Landscaping in the Front & Synthetic Grass in the Back Yard * Conveniently Located in a Quiet North/Phoenix Neighborhood With Great Freeway Access(Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 E WAGONER Road have any available units?
2026 E WAGONER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2026 E WAGONER Road have?
Some of 2026 E WAGONER Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 E WAGONER Road currently offering any rent specials?
2026 E WAGONER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 E WAGONER Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2026 E WAGONER Road is pet friendly.
Does 2026 E WAGONER Road offer parking?
Yes, 2026 E WAGONER Road offers parking.
Does 2026 E WAGONER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2026 E WAGONER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 E WAGONER Road have a pool?
No, 2026 E WAGONER Road does not have a pool.
Does 2026 E WAGONER Road have accessible units?
No, 2026 E WAGONER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 E WAGONER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2026 E WAGONER Road has units with dishwashers.

