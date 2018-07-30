All apartments in Phoenix
20231 North 21st Drive - 1

20231 North 21st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20231 North 21st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Clean & Fresh 1 Bed/1Bath Townhome conveniently located near I-17 and 101; New Paint & Carpet Throughout; New Blinds; Ceilings Fans; Walk-In Closet; Private Courtyard in Back; View of Pool from Front Porch; Assigned Covered Parking Spot; Single Level Unit; Washer & Dryer in Unit; All Appliances Included; Available Now!!! Call to Schedule Your Showing Today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20231 North 21st Drive - 1 have any available units?
20231 North 21st Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20231 North 21st Drive - 1 have?
Some of 20231 North 21st Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20231 North 21st Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
20231 North 21st Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20231 North 21st Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 20231 North 21st Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20231 North 21st Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 20231 North 21st Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 20231 North 21st Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20231 North 21st Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20231 North 21st Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 20231 North 21st Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 20231 North 21st Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 20231 North 21st Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 20231 North 21st Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20231 North 21st Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
