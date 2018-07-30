20231 North 21st Drive - 1

Clean & Fresh 1 Bed/1Bath Townhome conveniently located near I-17 and 101; New Paint & Carpet Throughout; New Blinds; Ceilings Fans; Walk-In Closet; Private Courtyard in Back; View of Pool from Front Porch; Assigned Covered Parking Spot; Single Level Unit; Washer & Dryer in Unit; All Appliances Included; Available Now!!! Call to Schedule Your Showing Today!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
