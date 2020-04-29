All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2021 W CLARENDON Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2021 W CLARENDON Avenue

2021 West Clarendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2021 West Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Westwood Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
WOW! Ralph Haver Style home that is like new in a great Central Phoenix location! A gorgeous remodeled beauty! Everything has been updated. Check out the new eat-in kitchen, new cabinets, granite counter tops, and all stainless appliances. Open floor plan creates a great room feel. 4 bedrooms, with a brand-new master suite with bathroom & a huge walk-in closet! Hall bath has been fully remodeled and is modern. Home is freshly painted inside and out! New double pane windows with 2-inch white wood blinds, wood look floors, new ac/heat, new water heater, ceiling fans, desert landscaping with drip system. Oversized laundry room with high end washer and dryer and room for storage or additional cabinet space. Dogs are welcome and have a huge backyard to run and play around in with a block wall and solid steel gates! Brand new driveway will easily hold 4 cars. Rent this one first and forget all the rest! Located within the Central Phoenix Corridor just minutes from the light rail transit system Osborn/Indian School stations, and minutes from all shopping, restaurants, museums, theatres and downtown events. Easy freeway access makes this home the perfect choice for superb urban living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 W CLARENDON Avenue have any available units?
2021 W CLARENDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 W CLARENDON Avenue have?
Some of 2021 W CLARENDON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 W CLARENDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2021 W CLARENDON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 W CLARENDON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 W CLARENDON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2021 W CLARENDON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2021 W CLARENDON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2021 W CLARENDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2021 W CLARENDON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 W CLARENDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 2021 W CLARENDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2021 W CLARENDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2021 W CLARENDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 W CLARENDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 W CLARENDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
