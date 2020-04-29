2021 W CLARENDON Avenue

Amenities

WOW! Ralph Haver Style home that is like new in a great Central Phoenix location! A gorgeous remodeled beauty! Everything has been updated. Check out the new eat-in kitchen, new cabinets, granite counter tops, and all stainless appliances. Open floor plan creates a great room feel. 4 bedrooms, with a brand-new master suite with bathroom & a huge walk-in closet! Hall bath has been fully remodeled and is modern. Home is freshly painted inside and out! New double pane windows with 2-inch white wood blinds, wood look floors, new ac/heat, new water heater, ceiling fans, desert landscaping with drip system. Oversized laundry room with high end washer and dryer and room for storage or additional cabinet space. Dogs are welcome and have a huge backyard to run and play around in with a block wall and solid steel gates! Brand new driveway will easily hold 4 cars. Rent this one first and forget all the rest! Located within the Central Phoenix Corridor just minutes from the light rail transit system Osborn/Indian School stations, and minutes from all shopping, restaurants, museums, theatres and downtown events. Easy freeway access makes this home the perfect choice for superb urban living!