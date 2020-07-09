All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:30 AM

2020 W Union Hills Dr Unit 131

2020 West Union Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2020 West Union Hills Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
NO STAIRS! Beautiful first floor unit with garage in a fantastic North Phoenix location. Step inside this beauty to discover high vaulted ceilings, new vinyl wood grain floor in main areas and a beautiful living room w/fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with high-end stainless steel appliances, oak cabinetry, and plenty of counter space. Master bedroom has sliding glass doors to patio and the grassy courtyard, walk-in closet, and an immaculate bath with dual vanity. Nice size laundry room. Rear 1 car garage provide direct access. This great community includes Rec Room, pool & spa and beautiful grassy areas with walkways. Close to EVERYTHING! You must see it!
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 W Union Hills Dr Unit 131 have any available units?
2020 W Union Hills Dr Unit 131 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 W Union Hills Dr Unit 131 have?
Some of 2020 W Union Hills Dr Unit 131's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 W Union Hills Dr Unit 131 currently offering any rent specials?
2020 W Union Hills Dr Unit 131 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 W Union Hills Dr Unit 131 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 W Union Hills Dr Unit 131 is pet friendly.
Does 2020 W Union Hills Dr Unit 131 offer parking?
Yes, 2020 W Union Hills Dr Unit 131 offers parking.
Does 2020 W Union Hills Dr Unit 131 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 W Union Hills Dr Unit 131 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 W Union Hills Dr Unit 131 have a pool?
Yes, 2020 W Union Hills Dr Unit 131 has a pool.
Does 2020 W Union Hills Dr Unit 131 have accessible units?
No, 2020 W Union Hills Dr Unit 131 does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 W Union Hills Dr Unit 131 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 W Union Hills Dr Unit 131 has units with dishwashers.

