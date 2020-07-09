2020 W Union Hills Dr Unit 131

Amenities
NO STAIRS! Beautiful first floor unit with garage in a fantastic North Phoenix location. Step inside this beauty to discover high vaulted ceilings, new vinyl wood grain floor in main areas and a beautiful living room w/fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with high-end stainless steel appliances, oak cabinetry, and plenty of counter space. Master bedroom has sliding glass doors to patio and the grassy courtyard, walk-in closet, and an immaculate bath with dual vanity. Nice size laundry room. Rear 1 car garage provide direct access. This great community includes Rec Room, pool & spa and beautiful grassy areas with walkways. Close to EVERYTHING! You must see it!
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures
John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500