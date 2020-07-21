2012 South 85th Lane

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Huge home with loft with tons of living space! Large back yard with a fire pit to enjoy the outdoors. Gorgeous stocked kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, oven/electric stove, dishwasher and disposal. Laundry room with washer/dryer included.
Features:
-1979 sq ft
-Built in 2003
-3 bed/2 bath
-Kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, oven/electric stove, dishwasher and disposal
-Laundry room with washer/dryer
-Tile & wood floors
-Ceiling fans
-Blinds on windows
-Walk in closet
-Fireplace in living room
-Large backyard with big patio and fire pit and seating
- Assistive animals only
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.