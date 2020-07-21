All apartments in Phoenix
2012 South 85th Lane
2012 South 85th Lane

2012 South 85th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2012 South 85th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Ryland at Heritage Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Huge home with loft with tons of living space! Large back yard with a fire pit to enjoy the outdoors. Gorgeous stocked kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, oven/electric stove, dishwasher and disposal. Laundry room with washer/dryer included.

Features:
-1979 sq ft
-Built in 2003
-3 bed/2 bath
-Kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, oven/electric stove, dishwasher and disposal
-Laundry room with washer/dryer
-Tile & wood floors
-Ceiling fans
-Blinds on windows
-Walk in closet
-Fireplace in living room
-Large backyard with big patio and fire pit and seating
- Assistive animals only

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 South 85th Lane have any available units?
2012 South 85th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 South 85th Lane have?
Some of 2012 South 85th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 South 85th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2012 South 85th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 South 85th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2012 South 85th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2012 South 85th Lane offer parking?
No, 2012 South 85th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2012 South 85th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 South 85th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 South 85th Lane have a pool?
No, 2012 South 85th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2012 South 85th Lane have accessible units?
No, 2012 South 85th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 South 85th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 South 85th Lane has units with dishwashers.
