2012 E Villa Theresa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Terrific rental conveniently located with a deep back yard and a great pebble tec pool. Pool service is included in rent. Spacious split floor plan and easy access to Rts. 51 and 101. This home is owned by established landlords with a well-liked history of renting. Two (2) pet limit.