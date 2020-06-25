Terrific rental conveniently located with a deep back yard and a great pebble tec pool. Pool service is included in rent. Spacious split floor plan and easy access to Rts. 51 and 101. This home is owned by established landlords with a well-liked history of renting. Two (2) pet limit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Is 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive offers parking.
Does 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive has a pool.
Does 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive has units with dishwashers.