Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2012 E Villa Theresa Drive
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:43 AM

2012 E Villa Theresa Drive

2012 East Villa Theresa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2012 East Villa Theresa Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Terrific rental conveniently located with a deep back yard and a great pebble tec pool. Pool service is included in rent. Spacious split floor plan and easy access to Rts. 51 and 101. This home is owned by established landlords with a well-liked history of renting. Two (2) pet limit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive have any available units?
2012 E Villa Theresa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive have?
Some of 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2012 E Villa Theresa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive offers parking.
Does 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive has a pool.
Does 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 E Villa Theresa Drive has units with dishwashers.
