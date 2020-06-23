Rent Calculator
Phoenix, AZ
2008 N 8th St
2008 N 8th St
2008 N 8th St
Report This Listing
Location
2008 N 8th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado
Amenities
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Las Palmas
We have a beautiful one bedroom unit with a "must have" community grounds area to enjoy with your neighbor! Located in the heart of mid town phoenix with easy access to I-10.
Street parking available along with off street parking
Water sewer and trash included
Electric is not included
Gas is not included
All tile no carpet
Walk in closet
Stainless steel stove and fridge
avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2008 N 8th St have any available units?
2008 N 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2008 N 8th St have?
Some of 2008 N 8th St's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2008 N 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
2008 N 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 N 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 N 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 2008 N 8th St offer parking?
No, 2008 N 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 2008 N 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 N 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 N 8th St have a pool?
No, 2008 N 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 2008 N 8th St have accessible units?
No, 2008 N 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 N 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 N 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
