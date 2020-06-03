All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

20 E Northview Ave

20 East Northview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20 East Northview Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
North Central Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
North Central Charmer - All the charm of North Central Phoenix in this spacious home. Lots of built-ins in the family room and kitchen eating area. Tumbled brick fireplace in the family room with an additional eating area. Freshly painted and new carpeting with a large backyard and sparkling pool. Bedrooms have generous room dimensions with built-in shelves and cabinets. Includes a washer/dryer and built-in Sub-zero refrigerator. New shelves on order for the refrigerator section. Storage room is off of the laundry room with extra space.

(RLNE5755595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 E Northview Ave have any available units?
20 E Northview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 E Northview Ave have?
Some of 20 E Northview Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 E Northview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20 E Northview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 E Northview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 20 E Northview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20 E Northview Ave offer parking?
No, 20 E Northview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 20 E Northview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 E Northview Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 E Northview Ave have a pool?
Yes, 20 E Northview Ave has a pool.
Does 20 E Northview Ave have accessible units?
No, 20 E Northview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20 E Northview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 E Northview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

