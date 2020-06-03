20 E Northview Ave

20 East Northview Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020 North Central Corridor
North Central Charmer - All the charm of North Central Phoenix in this spacious home. Lots of built-ins in the family room and kitchen eating area. Tumbled brick fireplace in the family room with an additional eating area. Freshly painted and new carpeting with a large backyard and sparkling pool. Bedrooms have generous room dimensions with built-in shelves and cabinets. Includes a washer/dryer and built-in Sub-zero refrigerator. New shelves on order for the refrigerator section. Storage room is off of the laundry room with extra space.
(RLNE5755595)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
