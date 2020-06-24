1941 E GRANDVIEW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BRING YOUR FUSSIEST RENTERS to this CLEAN, and CUTE home! Newer 20 inch ceramic tile throughout, fresh paint, newer countertops in the kitchen, washer/dryer/fridge included, and a 1 car garage. North/South exposure. Front landscaping maintained by HOA. Lush backyard being installed as we speak with new sprinklers and sod. Enjoy it on as you sit on the covered patio. Plenty of room! Convenient to 101, 51 and I-17 freeways, Desert Ridge, PV Mall and more! Hiking trails and beautiful dog park nearby.