1922 N 78th Gln

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Convenience and luxury come together in this stunning newly built Phoenix condo just waiting for your personal touch. The attached two car garage and tiled first floor entry helps you keep the mess contained. Come upstairs to the bright open living space flooded with natural light and and a ceiling fan to keep you cool when family game night gets a little too heated. The kitchen with sleek brushed stainless appliances is ideal for the family chef who’s ready to experiment; with plenty of counter space your only worry will be who is doing the dishes! The master bedroom on the upper level features a spacious walk-in closet and attached bathroom with double sinks and a private water closet offering privacy and comfort. The additional bedroom also features a private bathroom making it the perfect guest room or teenage child’s retreat. Located in a friendly community with plenty of space for outdoor activities, all that’s missing is your family. Call today to schedule your private tour!