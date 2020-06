Amenities

pet friendly all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Front house only--READY TO MOVE IN!!!!2 Bed 1 Bath Home for just $1100/MO and $3,000 DOWN!!!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!!(19th ave and Buckeye) - a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house! Main house has been completely remodeled. New Custom Tile Flooring, New Kitchen with Appliances, New Bathroom, Fresh Paint Inside and Outside, New Fixtures, and more!. Rent-To-Own with low monthly payments. Now accepting applications.



(RLNE4776819)