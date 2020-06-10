All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 11 2019 at 3:05 AM

1920 E BELL Road

1920 E Bell Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1920 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Desirable, gated community. Unit built in 2008.NEW CARPET AND PAINT. 2 nice size bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Master bedroom has dual sinks and walk in closet. Washer and dryer included. Nice 2 car garage with opener. Balcony patio. 1st level has 2 car garage, small office, and a large coat closet with plenty of storage underneath stairs. 2nd level has a large family room with dining area and modern kitchen with all the updates, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Half bath and entrance to outside balcony as well. Kitchen has a pantry and island breakfast bar. 3rd level has the bedrooms and laundry room. New upgraded lighting throughout and smart thermostat. Close to dining, shopping and freeway. Heated pool with workout/ gathering area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 E BELL Road have any available units?
1920 E BELL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 E BELL Road have?
Some of 1920 E BELL Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 E BELL Road currently offering any rent specials?
1920 E BELL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 E BELL Road pet-friendly?
No, 1920 E BELL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1920 E BELL Road offer parking?
Yes, 1920 E BELL Road offers parking.
Does 1920 E BELL Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 E BELL Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 E BELL Road have a pool?
Yes, 1920 E BELL Road has a pool.
Does 1920 E BELL Road have accessible units?
No, 1920 E BELL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 E BELL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 E BELL Road has units with dishwashers.
