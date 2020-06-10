1920 E BELL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Desirable, gated community. Unit built in 2008.NEW CARPET AND PAINT. 2 nice size bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Master bedroom has dual sinks and walk in closet. Washer and dryer included. Nice 2 car garage with opener. Balcony patio. 1st level has 2 car garage, small office, and a large coat closet with plenty of storage underneath stairs. 2nd level has a large family room with dining area and modern kitchen with all the updates, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Half bath and entrance to outside balcony as well. Kitchen has a pantry and island breakfast bar. 3rd level has the bedrooms and laundry room. New upgraded lighting throughout and smart thermostat. Close to dining, shopping and freeway. Heated pool with workout/ gathering area