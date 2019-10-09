1909 W KRISTAL Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This lovely 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with a pool will be available for rent on June 15th. Includes RV gate & 2 car garage with lots of storage space. No carpet anywhere in the house. New luxury wood vinyl and tile. Each bedroom is spacious and bright with light neutral walls and carpet. The bathrooms have been updated. In the kitchen, the light oak cabinetry & nice white appliances and upgraded fixtures make the kitchen shine. Dining area and breakfast bar. 2 living room areas. The relaxing and shaded patio leads out to the diving pool & large yard, leaving plenty of room to play and relax. Large, inside laundry room. Pool service included. Huge city park just a block away. All appliances are included. No HOA. The photos are prior to the carpet being replaced.