Phoenix, AZ
1909 W KRISTAL Way
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:24 AM

1909 W KRISTAL Way

1909 West Kristal Way · No Longer Available
Location

1909 West Kristal Way, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This lovely 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with a pool will be available for rent on June 15th. Includes RV gate & 2 car garage with lots of storage space. No carpet anywhere in the house. New luxury wood vinyl and tile. Each bedroom is spacious and bright with light neutral walls and carpet. The bathrooms have been updated. In the kitchen, the light oak cabinetry & nice white appliances and upgraded fixtures make the kitchen shine. Dining area and breakfast bar. 2 living room areas. The relaxing and shaded patio leads out to the diving pool & large yard, leaving plenty of room to play and relax. Large, inside laundry room. Pool service included. Huge city park just a block away. All appliances are included. No HOA. The photos are prior to the carpet being replaced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 W KRISTAL Way have any available units?
1909 W KRISTAL Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 W KRISTAL Way have?
Some of 1909 W KRISTAL Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 W KRISTAL Way currently offering any rent specials?
1909 W KRISTAL Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 W KRISTAL Way pet-friendly?
No, 1909 W KRISTAL Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1909 W KRISTAL Way offer parking?
Yes, 1909 W KRISTAL Way offers parking.
Does 1909 W KRISTAL Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 W KRISTAL Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 W KRISTAL Way have a pool?
Yes, 1909 W KRISTAL Way has a pool.
Does 1909 W KRISTAL Way have accessible units?
No, 1909 W KRISTAL Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 W KRISTAL Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 W KRISTAL Way has units with dishwashers.
