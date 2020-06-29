All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 19051 N 45th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
19051 N 45th Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

19051 N 45th Dr

19051 North 45th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19051 North 45th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Overland Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 2-bed SFH w 2 Car Garage, Huge Yard - Newly updated 2-bed SFH in N Glendale. New A/C unit, all new dual-pane windows, new flooring, new baseboards, new blinds and home repainted all in Jan 2020. Spacious home with vaulted ceilings in living. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, solid wood cabinets, under-mount sink. Large pantry just off laundry. Beds have large closets, ceiling fan in both beds. Master bed has french doors that open onto back patio. Clean bath with tiled shower, linen closet. Huge backyard with covered patio the entire length of home. Backyard is a blank slate, great open space for whatever you need. 2-car garage with room for additional storage.

Quiet residential neighborhood with schools nearby. Home is a mile south of the 101, close to I-17 so easy access to the whole valley.

12 month minimum Lease Term, longer term possible. Maximum of 4 occupants.

Text/email Tom to set up a tour, 602-708-1635 - tom@phoenixprestigere.com. REALTOR.

Rent does not include 2.3% Rental Tax, 1.5% Admin Fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5476202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19051 N 45th Dr have any available units?
19051 N 45th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19051 N 45th Dr have?
Some of 19051 N 45th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19051 N 45th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19051 N 45th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19051 N 45th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 19051 N 45th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19051 N 45th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19051 N 45th Dr offers parking.
Does 19051 N 45th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19051 N 45th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19051 N 45th Dr have a pool?
No, 19051 N 45th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 19051 N 45th Dr have accessible units?
No, 19051 N 45th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19051 N 45th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 19051 N 45th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College