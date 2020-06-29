19051 N 45th Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 2-bed SFH w 2 Car Garage, Huge Yard - Newly updated 2-bed SFH in N Glendale. New A/C unit, all new dual-pane windows, new flooring, new baseboards, new blinds and home repainted all in Jan 2020. Spacious home with vaulted ceilings in living. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, solid wood cabinets, under-mount sink. Large pantry just off laundry. Beds have large closets, ceiling fan in both beds. Master bed has french doors that open onto back patio. Clean bath with tiled shower, linen closet. Huge backyard with covered patio the entire length of home. Backyard is a blank slate, great open space for whatever you need. 2-car garage with room for additional storage.



Quiet residential neighborhood with schools nearby. Home is a mile south of the 101, close to I-17 so easy access to the whole valley.



12 month minimum Lease Term, longer term possible. Maximum of 4 occupants.



Text/email Tom to set up a tour, 602-708-1635 - tom@phoenixprestigere.com. REALTOR.



Rent does not include 2.3% Rental Tax, 1.5% Admin Fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5476202)