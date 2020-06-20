All apartments in Phoenix
188 E Jefferson Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:53 AM

188 E Jefferson Street

188 E Jefferson St · (602) 999-1543
Location

188 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Valley Interstate Industrial Center

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 519 · Avail. now

$2,084

Studio · 1 Bath · 599 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
yoga
6 WEEKS FREE!* Opening June 2020 -Brand new Downtown Phoenix luxury high rise studio floor plan. Contemporary finishes include high ceilings, wide-plank flooring, built-in Sonos speakers, private balcony with fireplace, gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, walk-in closet, full size washer/dryer and reserved parking space. Resort amenities feature private resident bar, kitchen and dining area, heated pool and spa with fire pits, grilling stations and lounge seating on 5th floor with expansive views, 24-hour fitness center with Peloton and Wellbeats bikes, yoga lawn, dog run, pet spa, direct access to Fry's grocery store, co-work space lounge, package and dry clean concierge with refrigerated lockers. *Restrictions Apply. Price, availability and specials subject to change without notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 E Jefferson Street have any available units?
188 E Jefferson Street has a unit available for $2,084 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 188 E Jefferson Street have?
Some of 188 E Jefferson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 E Jefferson Street currently offering any rent specials?
188 E Jefferson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 E Jefferson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 E Jefferson Street is pet friendly.
Does 188 E Jefferson Street offer parking?
Yes, 188 E Jefferson Street does offer parking.
Does 188 E Jefferson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 188 E Jefferson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 E Jefferson Street have a pool?
Yes, 188 E Jefferson Street has a pool.
Does 188 E Jefferson Street have accessible units?
No, 188 E Jefferson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 188 E Jefferson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 E Jefferson Street has units with dishwashers.
