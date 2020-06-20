188 E Jefferson Street

Amenities

6 WEEKS FREE!* Opening June 2020 -Brand new Downtown Phoenix luxury high rise studio floor plan. Contemporary finishes include high ceilings, wide-plank flooring, built-in Sonos speakers, private balcony with fireplace, gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, walk-in closet, full size washer/dryer and reserved parking space. Resort amenities feature private resident bar, kitchen and dining area, heated pool and spa with fire pits, grilling stations and lounge seating on 5th floor with expansive views, 24-hour fitness center with Peloton and Wellbeats bikes, yoga lawn, dog run, pet spa, direct access to Fry's grocery store, co-work space lounge, package and dry clean concierge with refrigerated lockers. *Restrictions Apply. Price, availability and specials subject to change without notice