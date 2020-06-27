18621 N 35th St 21243983

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly

3 Bed 2 Bath North Phoenix Community Pool. Call or Text Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: PARADISE SUNRISE



Wonderful home in a superb neighborhood. Open and spacious floor plan. Light and bright with neutral colors thru-out. Large eating area off kitchen plus breakfast bar. Nice sized family room and formal living room. Main floor 1/2 bath and generous laundry room. Kitchen appliances included. Upstairs offers a split master plan. 2 nice sized rooms w/great closet space and full bath. Master suite is perfect, double walk-in doors, large walk-in closet, dual sinks and extra space for seating area or computer desk. The back yard is very private w/built in fire pit and extended patio. Community pool, heated spa and guest parking just down the street.



Cross Streets: Union Hills & 34th St Directions: N on 34 St to Renee. Turn right/east on Renee to home. Very quiet area. Does not back to Union Hills.



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



