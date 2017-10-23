All apartments in Phoenix
18618 N 16TH Place
18618 N 16TH Place

18618 North 16th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18618 North 16th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Great location in a desirable neighborhood, this nice sized single story home in a cul-de-sac has a comfortable layout and includes a room that can be used as a den or home office. Eat-in kitchen comes with plenty of cabinets and kitchen island for that extra working counter space. Kitchen opens into Great Room for that feel of spaciousness and extends the social space back to it. Easy maintenance desert landscape front and back, with grass in back as well. Covered patio in both front and back yards. Close to freeways, schools, shopping, parks, and other amenities. Property owner is licensed real estate agent and principal owner of Listing Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18618 N 16TH Place have any available units?
18618 N 16TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18618 N 16TH Place have?
Some of 18618 N 16TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18618 N 16TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
18618 N 16TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18618 N 16TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 18618 N 16TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18618 N 16TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 18618 N 16TH Place does offer parking.
Does 18618 N 16TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18618 N 16TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18618 N 16TH Place have a pool?
No, 18618 N 16TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 18618 N 16TH Place have accessible units?
No, 18618 N 16TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18618 N 16TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18618 N 16TH Place has units with dishwashers.
