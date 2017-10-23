18618 N 16TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great location in a desirable neighborhood, this nice sized single story home in a cul-de-sac has a comfortable layout and includes a room that can be used as a den or home office. Eat-in kitchen comes with plenty of cabinets and kitchen island for that extra working counter space. Kitchen opens into Great Room for that feel of spaciousness and extends the social space back to it. Easy maintenance desert landscape front and back, with grass in back as well. Covered patio in both front and back yards. Close to freeways, schools, shopping, parks, and other amenities. Property owner is licensed real estate agent and principal owner of Listing Broker.