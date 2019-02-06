All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

1843 N 51st Dr

1843 North 51st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1843 North 51st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035
Wedgewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
5 Bed Room Sec 8 Accepted single Level. Call Ryan Now 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Wedgewood Park,

5 bed/3 bath Ceramic tile throughout home, eat in kitchen, 2 RV gates, large covered patio, 2 storage sheds and a bonus room (currently used as mother-in-law suite) No Smoking, No Pets, No utilities included.

Cross Streets: McDowell Rd & 51st Ave Directions: N-51st Ave, W-Hubbel, S-51st Drive.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4779465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1843 N 51st Dr have any available units?
1843 N 51st Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1843 N 51st Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1843 N 51st Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 N 51st Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1843 N 51st Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1843 N 51st Dr offer parking?
No, 1843 N 51st Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1843 N 51st Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1843 N 51st Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 N 51st Dr have a pool?
No, 1843 N 51st Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1843 N 51st Dr have accessible units?
No, 1843 N 51st Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 N 51st Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1843 N 51st Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1843 N 51st Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1843 N 51st Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
