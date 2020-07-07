All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:31 PM

18419 N 12TH Place

18419 North 12th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18419 North 12th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare Rental Offering at the Terraces! 3Bd+Den and 3CAR GARAGE! Continental's most popular floorplan W/living room with fireplace*Large/Vaulted familyroom/Kitchen overlooking dramatic/terraced backyard W/Shade trees and Citrus-$25K-$30K Spent on landscaping backyard*Large/Vaulted Master Suite looking onto that incredible backyard,too,W/large Walk In closet* Spacious 3 CAR GARAGE*AC new in 2010-14 SEER-per seller*Microwave new in 2018*R/O water new in 2019*Neutral tile thruout with some new carpeting in livingroom*Top line ceilings fans*Close to great schools and freeways and huge park across the street*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18419 N 12TH Place have any available units?
18419 N 12TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18419 N 12TH Place have?
Some of 18419 N 12TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18419 N 12TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
18419 N 12TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18419 N 12TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 18419 N 12TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18419 N 12TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 18419 N 12TH Place offers parking.
Does 18419 N 12TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18419 N 12TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18419 N 12TH Place have a pool?
No, 18419 N 12TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 18419 N 12TH Place have accessible units?
No, 18419 N 12TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18419 N 12TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18419 N 12TH Place has units with dishwashers.

