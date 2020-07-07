18419 N 12TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Rare Rental Offering at the Terraces! 3Bd+Den and 3CAR GARAGE! Continental's most popular floorplan W/living room with fireplace*Large/Vaulted familyroom/Kitchen overlooking dramatic/terraced backyard W/Shade trees and Citrus-$25K-$30K Spent on landscaping backyard*Large/Vaulted Master Suite looking onto that incredible backyard,too,W/large Walk In closet* Spacious 3 CAR GARAGE*AC new in 2010-14 SEER-per seller*Microwave new in 2018*R/O water new in 2019*Neutral tile thruout with some new carpeting in livingroom*Top line ceilings fans*Close to great schools and freeways and huge park across the street*