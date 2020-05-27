18416 N 25TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Perfect Place to Call Home!! This Beautiful 2 Bed/2 Bath Single Level TownHouse has just been Completely Updated and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the Area. Professionally Painted Inside & Out with all New Wood Plank Tile Throughout. Updated Gourmet Kitchen with Kitchen Cabinets, Quartz Countertops and Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances. Very Open & Spacious Floor Plan with Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Window Covers and Dual Pane Windows Throughout * Private Yard with Covered Patio in the Back * 2 Car Garage with Storage Room * Two Community Pools* Conveniently Located in a Quiet and Highly Desirable Neighborhood with Great Freeway Access - Loop 101 & 51 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)