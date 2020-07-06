18235 N. 40th Place - 2

Amenities
Features:
Bedrooms- 2
Bathrooms- 1
Size-Approx. 980 sq.ft.
Pets- negotiable
Fees:
Application $35.00 per adult over 18-non-refundable
Deposit- same as first month's rent
Non-refundable cleaning fee- $150.00
Bed Bug Inspection/Administration- $180.00
Pets- If applicable $250.00 per pet
If You Would Like To Schedule A Viewing Please Call The Office Or Visit Our Web-Site To See More Listings.
WWW.BEARCREEKPMG.COM
Phone: (928)420-4562
We Do Not Rent Properties Sight Unseen.
Gas heat. Water and Trash paid. A/C. Pets negotiable with additional pet deposit. Coin-op Laundry room.
Gas heat. Water and Trash paid. A/C. Pets negotiable with additional pet deposit. Coin-op Laundry room.
Bear Creek real state & Property Management Presents:
Apartment complex located in Phoenix Arizona has a unit available for rent.
2Bed/ 1 Bath 980 sq. ft. apartment complex .
Each Unit Includes: refrigerator, dishwater, stove, heating is gas, and cooling is AC.
Pets are negotiable with owner approval