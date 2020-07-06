All apartments in Phoenix
18235 N. 40th Place - 2
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:10 PM

18235 N. 40th Place - 2

18235 North 40th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18235 North 40th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Features:
Bedrooms- 2
Bathrooms- 1
Size-Approx. 980 sq.ft.
Pets- negotiable

Fees:
Application $35.00 per adult over 18-non-refundable
Deposit- same as first month's rent
Non-refundable cleaning fee- $150.00
Bed Bug Inspection/Administration- $180.00
Pets- If applicable $250.00 per pet

If You Would Like To Schedule A Viewing Please Call The Office Or Visit Our Web-Site To See More Listings.

WWW.BEARCREEKPMG.COM
Phone: (928)420-4562

We Do Not Rent Properties Sight Unseen.

Gas heat. Water and Trash paid. A/C. Pets negotiable with additional pet deposit. Coin-op Laundry room.

Gas heat. Water and Trash paid. A/C. Pets negotiable with additional pet deposit. Coin-op Laundry room.
Bear Creek real state & Property Management Presents:
Apartment complex located in Phoenix Arizona has a unit available for rent.

2Bed/ 1 Bath 980 sq. ft. apartment complex .

Each Unit Includes: refrigerator, dishwater, stove, heating is gas, and cooling is AC.

Pets are negotiable with owner approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
