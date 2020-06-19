18220 N 68th Street

Amenities

Create a memorable vacation or business trip by staying at this clean and relaxing 2 bedroom Apartment by Howard. Enjoy our amazing building amenities, including a gym and resort-style swimming pool with a hot tub.



This 2 bedroom apartment features 2 full bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, and ensuite laundry.



-Bedroom #1 - Queen size bed

-Bedroom #2 - Queen size bed

-Livingroom - Sofabed



-This apartment includes one numbered parking space, which we will include with your check-in details.

-The Smart TV in this apartment includes Netflix but does not include cable.



Our concierge team is available 24 hours a day 7 days a week to ensure you have a great stay. We can easily be reached via SMS or phone. Contact details will be provided with your check-in instructions.



All guests must be 21+ or accompanied by a parent or guardian.

No parties, no events, and no outside visitors or overnight guests that are not stated on the reservation.

We do not have a children stay free policy. All guests over 2 years of age must be included in your guest count.

Any parties of more than 4 guests, please inquire before booking instantly.

Pets are not allowed on this property.

Do not engage in illegal activities anywhere on the property, including downloads.

Do not leave any food out that will attract uninvited pests.

Our properties are pest-free and we intend to keep them that way with your help.



Security Deposit, Cancellation Policy & Fees:



All bookings require a security deposit of $300 or more. Guests can cancel within 48 hours of booking 14 days or more before check-in to get a full refund. Cancel up to 7 days before check-in and get a 50% refund (minus service fees). Cancel within 7 days of your trip and the reservation is non-refundable.

If more guests sleep at a location than the number originally stated in the booking, the security deposit will be charged in full.

No smoking. A violation of this policy will result in us charging your $300 security deposit in full.

No loud noise after 8 pm. This property has strict quiet hours after 8 pm. A violation of this policy will result in a fine starting at $300 up to the cancellation of your reservation.

Return all keys. We will charge a $25 fee for each lost key.

If a property is left overly messy, we will charge $40 for every extra hour of cleaning required.

If guests delay the cleaners from beginning their cleaning at the predetermined check-out time, guests will be charged $50. This fee is applied to any late checkout between 11 am and 1 pm. Any guest who is still in the location after 1 pm will be charged for an extra night. This does not apply if our team has approved a late checkout in advance.



Safety & Liability



For security purposes, we require submission of a government-issued ID to confirm your reservation. You must complete this within 24 hours of booking. We only require an ID from the person who booked the reservation. Other guests do not need to submit a copy of their ID. A link to our ID verification platform will be provided at the time of booking.

If you notice anything that presents a danger that could result in damage to the location or to any individuals, let us know immediately.

Guests take full responsibility for any accidents, injuries, or illnesses that occur while on the premises or its facilities. By accepting this reservation, it is agreed that all guests are expressly assuming the risk of any harm arising from their use of the premises. Guests recognize that they may personally purchase insurance to protect themselves in such events.