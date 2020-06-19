All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 18220 N 68th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18220 N 68th Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

18220 N 68th Street

18220 North 68th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18220 North 68th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
concierge
hot tub
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Create a memorable vacation or business trip by staying at this clean and relaxing 2 bedroom Apartment by Howard. Enjoy our amazing building amenities, including a gym and resort-style swimming pool with a hot tub.

This 2 bedroom apartment features 2 full bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, and ensuite laundry.

-Bedroom #1 - Queen size bed
-Bedroom #2 - Queen size bed
-Livingroom - Sofabed

-This apartment includes one numbered parking space, which we will include with your check-in details.
-The Smart TV in this apartment includes Netflix but does not include cable.

Our concierge team is available 24 hours a day 7 days a week to ensure you have a great stay. We can easily be reached via SMS or phone. Contact details will be provided with your check-in instructions.

All guests must be 21+ or accompanied by a parent or guardian.
No parties, no events, and no outside visitors or overnight guests that are not stated on the reservation.
We do not have a children stay free policy. All guests over 2 years of age must be included in your guest count.
Any parties of more than 4 guests, please inquire before booking instantly.
Pets are not allowed on this property.
Do not engage in illegal activities anywhere on the property, including downloads.
Do not leave any food out that will attract uninvited pests.
Our properties are pest-free and we intend to keep them that way with your help.

Security Deposit, Cancellation Policy & Fees:

All bookings require a security deposit of $300 or more. Guests can cancel within 48 hours of booking 14 days or more before check-in to get a full refund. Cancel up to 7 days before check-in and get a 50% refund (minus service fees). Cancel within 7 days of your trip and the reservation is non-refundable.
If more guests sleep at a location than the number originally stated in the booking, the security deposit will be charged in full.
No smoking. A violation of this policy will result in us charging your $300 security deposit in full.
No loud noise after 8 pm. This property has strict quiet hours after 8 pm. A violation of this policy will result in a fine starting at $300 up to the cancellation of your reservation.
Return all keys. We will charge a $25 fee for each lost key.
If a property is left overly messy, we will charge $40 for every extra hour of cleaning required.
If guests delay the cleaners from beginning their cleaning at the predetermined check-out time, guests will be charged $50. This fee is applied to any late checkout between 11 am and 1 pm. Any guest who is still in the location after 1 pm will be charged for an extra night. This does not apply if our team has approved a late checkout in advance.

Safety & Liability

For security purposes, we require submission of a government-issued ID to confirm your reservation. You must complete this within 24 hours of booking. We only require an ID from the person who booked the reservation. Other guests do not need to submit a copy of their ID. A link to our ID verification platform will be provided at the time of booking.
If you notice anything that presents a danger that could result in damage to the location or to any individuals, let us know immediately.
Guests take full responsibility for any accidents, injuries, or illnesses that occur while on the premises or its facilities. By accepting this reservation, it is agreed that all guests are expressly assuming the risk of any harm arising from their use of the premises. Guests recognize that they may personally purchase insurance to protect themselves in such events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18220 N 68th Street have any available units?
18220 N 68th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18220 N 68th Street have?
Some of 18220 N 68th Street's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18220 N 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
18220 N 68th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18220 N 68th Street pet-friendly?
No, 18220 N 68th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18220 N 68th Street offer parking?
Yes, 18220 N 68th Street offers parking.
Does 18220 N 68th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18220 N 68th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18220 N 68th Street have a pool?
Yes, 18220 N 68th Street has a pool.
Does 18220 N 68th Street have accessible units?
No, 18220 N 68th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18220 N 68th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18220 N 68th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College