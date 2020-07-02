1807 North 32nd Place

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room features tile floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space and stainless steel appliances! Large and accommodating bedrooms! Swimming Pool, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! Pool maintenance included! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.