Phoenix, AZ
1807 North 32nd Place
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:44 PM

1807 North 32nd Place

1807 North 32nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

1807 North 32nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room features tile floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space and stainless steel appliances! Large and accommodating bedrooms! Swimming Pool, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! Pool maintenance included! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 North 32nd Place have any available units?
1807 North 32nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 North 32nd Place have?
Some of 1807 North 32nd Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 North 32nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
1807 North 32nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 North 32nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 North 32nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 1807 North 32nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 1807 North 32nd Place offers parking.
Does 1807 North 32nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 North 32nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 North 32nd Place have a pool?
Yes, 1807 North 32nd Place has a pool.
Does 1807 North 32nd Place have accessible units?
No, 1807 North 32nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 North 32nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 North 32nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.

