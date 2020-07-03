18038 N 24th Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly carport air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome. Close to just about everything . Home has just been painted and has newer flooring. Open and bright with a nice sized patio and private yard. Come check it out! Move-in ready! No Section 8