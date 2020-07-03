Very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome. Close to just about everything . Home has just been painted and has newer flooring. Open and bright with a nice sized patio and private yard. Come check it out! Move-in ready! No Section 8
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18038 N 24th Pl have any available units?
18038 N 24th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18038 N 24th Pl have?
Some of 18038 N 24th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18038 N 24th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
18038 N 24th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18038 N 24th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 18038 N 24th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 18038 N 24th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 18038 N 24th Pl offers parking.
Does 18038 N 24th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18038 N 24th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18038 N 24th Pl have a pool?
No, 18038 N 24th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 18038 N 24th Pl have accessible units?
No, 18038 N 24th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 18038 N 24th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 18038 N 24th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)