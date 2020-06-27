All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 18020 N 31ST Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18020 N 31ST Avenue
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

18020 N 31ST Avenue

18020 North 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18020 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Union Hills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super cute home offers a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and counter space for cooking up meals - both big and small. French doors lead to the covered patio off the eat-in kitchen, which makes it perfect for outdoor gatherings. Neutral tile throughout. The master suite has a large, walk in closet, a clothing lovers dream! Large storage room off the patio. Low maintenance front and backyards. *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1,325, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18020 N 31ST Avenue have any available units?
18020 N 31ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18020 N 31ST Avenue have?
Some of 18020 N 31ST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18020 N 31ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18020 N 31ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18020 N 31ST Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18020 N 31ST Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18020 N 31ST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18020 N 31ST Avenue offers parking.
Does 18020 N 31ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18020 N 31ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18020 N 31ST Avenue have a pool?
No, 18020 N 31ST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18020 N 31ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18020 N 31ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18020 N 31ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18020 N 31ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College