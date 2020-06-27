18020 N 31ST Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super cute home offers a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and counter space for cooking up meals - both big and small. French doors lead to the covered patio off the eat-in kitchen, which makes it perfect for outdoor gatherings. Neutral tile throughout. The master suite has a large, walk in closet, a clothing lovers dream! Large storage room off the patio. Low maintenance front and backyards. *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1,325, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.