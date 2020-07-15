All apartments in Phoenix
1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2

1802 East Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1802 East Virginia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
NO APPLICATION FEES - LOOKING FOR RIGHT TENANT

Hello - My name is Philip and I'm the landlord, not a property management company. I tell you this because I'm more interested in finding the right long-term tenant, not making $1,000 on 20 applications.

This unit was remodeled in 2019, and is a 2 bedroom, 1 Bath property that is perfect for the person who loves privacy and appreciates nice things.

Here are some important point to understand about me and my process:

* All the units are on lock-box, so easy to see and view. However, before anyone sees the units, we need to talk, so please call. Let's have a conversation first, then we can take the next step.

* I'm in search for the right person to live in our community, not just rent it to the first person that applies. I've learned the hard way, if I rent a place to the wrong person, it will change the dynamics of our entire community.

* You don't need the perfect credit score. If you are a hard-working person, I'll make it work for you.

* If you don't have all the money for a security deposit, that's fine too. We can work something out and it can be paid over time.

* I love pets and do not charge pet rent. There is a pet cleaning fee.

* Each month, all units in all our properties are sprayed for bugs each month. There is no charge for this.

* As I said, you do not need to pay application fees. Too many property management companies treat application fees as a profit center, not me.

* Past evictions are okay, with compensating factors.

* If you prefer to meet in person, no problem, I'm near the property every week.

* If this property doesn't work for you, here is a website for other units I have for rent. https://jp2rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

* We have onsite storage rental available, so you don't need to rent a storage unit off-site. If we don't have one, we can build one for you.

* If you would like to submit an application, you can do so here: https://jp2rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Thank you and I look forward to meeting you!

Philip | John Paul II Holding Company

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2 have any available units?
1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2 offers parking.
Does 1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
