1802 East Virginia Avenue - 2

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

NO APPLICATION FEES - LOOKING FOR RIGHT TENANT



Hello - My name is Philip and I'm the landlord, not a property management company. I tell you this because I'm more interested in finding the right long-term tenant, not making $1,000 on 20 applications.



This unit was remodeled in 2019, and is a 2 bedroom, 1 Bath property that is perfect for the person who loves privacy and appreciates nice things.



Here are some important point to understand about me and my process:



* All the units are on lock-box, so easy to see and view. However, before anyone sees the units, we need to talk, so please call. Let's have a conversation first, then we can take the next step.



* I'm in search for the right person to live in our community, not just rent it to the first person that applies. I've learned the hard way, if I rent a place to the wrong person, it will change the dynamics of our entire community.



* You don't need the perfect credit score. If you are a hard-working person, I'll make it work for you.



* If you don't have all the money for a security deposit, that's fine too. We can work something out and it can be paid over time.



* I love pets and do not charge pet rent. There is a pet cleaning fee.



* Each month, all units in all our properties are sprayed for bugs each month. There is no charge for this.



* As I said, you do not need to pay application fees. Too many property management companies treat application fees as a profit center, not me.



* Past evictions are okay, with compensating factors.



* If you prefer to meet in person, no problem, I'm near the property every week.



* If this property doesn't work for you, here is a website for other units I have for rent. https://jp2rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home



* We have onsite storage rental available, so you don't need to rent a storage unit off-site. If we don't have one, we can build one for you.



* If you would like to submit an application, you can do so here: https://jp2rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



Thank you and I look forward to meeting you!



Philip | John Paul II Holding Company