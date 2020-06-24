All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

17629 N. 33rd Ln.

17629 North 33rd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17629 North 33rd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4d24064080 ---- Fantastic ranch style home nestled on a corner cul-de-sac lot in a quiet neighborhood. Open floor-plan with vaulted ceilings, custom paint, ceiling fans, and plush neutral carpet. Great room with sunken corner brick fireplace area is the perfect place to lounge & relax. Eat-in kitchen with bay window features granite counters, black appliances, & tile floor. Generous size bedrooms, upscale baths with designer fixtures, and lots of natural light. Huge private backyard with eastern exposure for afternoon shade with a covered patio, shade trees, low maintenance mature vegetation, and automatic watering system. Versatile workbench area in 2 car garage. Easy access to freeways and just minutes from restaurants/shopping! NO PETS PLEASE. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17629 N. 33rd Ln. have any available units?
17629 N. 33rd Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17629 N. 33rd Ln. have?
Some of 17629 N. 33rd Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17629 N. 33rd Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
17629 N. 33rd Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17629 N. 33rd Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 17629 N. 33rd Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17629 N. 33rd Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 17629 N. 33rd Ln. offers parking.
Does 17629 N. 33rd Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17629 N. 33rd Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17629 N. 33rd Ln. have a pool?
No, 17629 N. 33rd Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 17629 N. 33rd Ln. have accessible units?
No, 17629 N. 33rd Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 17629 N. 33rd Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17629 N. 33rd Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
