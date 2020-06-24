17629 N. 33rd Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4d24064080 ---- Fantastic ranch style home nestled on a corner cul-de-sac lot in a quiet neighborhood. Open floor-plan with vaulted ceilings, custom paint, ceiling fans, and plush neutral carpet. Great room with sunken corner brick fireplace area is the perfect place to lounge & relax. Eat-in kitchen with bay window features granite counters, black appliances, & tile floor. Generous size bedrooms, upscale baths with designer fixtures, and lots of natural light. Huge private backyard with eastern exposure for afternoon shade with a covered patio, shade trees, low maintenance mature vegetation, and automatic watering system. Versatile workbench area in 2 car garage. Easy access to freeways and just minutes from restaurants/shopping! NO PETS PLEASE. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.