17627 N 18th Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/df1302e087 ---- This Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in N. Phoenix Will Not Last Long! Gorgeous Vinyl Throughout Home w/ Carpet in Bedrooms Only. Cozy Kitchen Has Honey-Colored Cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Suite Opens onto Laundry Room & Garage. Huge Backyard Has Grass, Fire Pit, Storage & Plenty of Room for Entertaining.



Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer