17627 N 18th Dr
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

17627 N 18th Dr

17627 North 18th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17627 North 18th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/df1302e087 ---- This Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in N. Phoenix Will Not Last Long! Gorgeous Vinyl Throughout Home w/ Carpet in Bedrooms Only. Cozy Kitchen Has Honey-Colored Cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Suite Opens onto Laundry Room & Garage. Huge Backyard Has Grass, Fire Pit, Storage & Plenty of Room for Entertaining.

Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17627 N 18th Dr have any available units?
17627 N 18th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17627 N 18th Dr have?
Some of 17627 N 18th Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17627 N 18th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17627 N 18th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17627 N 18th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17627 N 18th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17627 N 18th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17627 N 18th Dr offers parking.
Does 17627 N 18th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17627 N 18th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17627 N 18th Dr have a pool?
No, 17627 N 18th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17627 N 18th Dr have accessible units?
No, 17627 N 18th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17627 N 18th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17627 N 18th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

