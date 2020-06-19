All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 17424 North 19th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17424 North 19th Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17424 North 19th Terrace

17424 North 19th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17424 North 19th Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,227 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17424 North 19th Terrace have any available units?
17424 North 19th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17424 North 19th Terrace have?
Some of 17424 North 19th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17424 North 19th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
17424 North 19th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17424 North 19th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 17424 North 19th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 17424 North 19th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 17424 North 19th Terrace offers parking.
Does 17424 North 19th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17424 North 19th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17424 North 19th Terrace have a pool?
No, 17424 North 19th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 17424 North 19th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 17424 North 19th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 17424 North 19th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 17424 North 19th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College