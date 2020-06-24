1726 West Peoria Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Unit two is behind the gate, the front facing unit is occupied. Please do not disturb tenant**



This fantastic 2 BR 1 BA unit sits just minutes from community parks, hiking/biking, shopping and more! Month to month lease only



Private entrance with dedicated parking, large rear yard, storage room with W/D hookups.



Inside you'll find brand NEW range, tile floors throughout, updated bathroom, and spacious rooms!



APPLY TODAY!



Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150



Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150



Application Fee: $45



Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee



Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 monthsï¿½?? rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.



Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.