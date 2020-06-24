All apartments in Phoenix
1726 West Peoria Avenue

1726 West Peoria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1726 West Peoria Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Unit two is behind the gate, the front facing unit is occupied. Please do not disturb tenant**

This fantastic 2 BR 1 BA unit sits just minutes from community parks, hiking/biking, shopping and more! Month to month lease only

Private entrance with dedicated parking, large rear yard, storage room with W/D hookups.

Inside you'll find brand NEW range, tile floors throughout, updated bathroom, and spacious rooms!

APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 monthsï¿½?? rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

