Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace

Gorgeous condo for you and your loved ones* Prepare meals for family & friends in your cozy kitchen *Two good-sized bedrooms complete this great floor plan. Laminate floors, porcelain tile. Ready to move -in. Community features awesome pool. Tenant(s) to verify schools & all info of important to them. Water, trash, sewer included in the rent, tenant responsible only for Electric. Call today!