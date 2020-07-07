1701 East Colter Street Unit: 421

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*** MUST STOP BY FRONT OFFICE TO GET STAIRWELL KEYS TO VIEW HOME. MENTION THE ADDRESS YOU ARE THERE TO VIEW.



M-F 8a-6p

SAT - 9a-6p

SUN 12p-6p

*** ONCE AT THE UNIT REGISTER WITH RENTLY.COM ***



**RARE 1 Bedroom + Loft, 1 Bath available overlooking MAIN POOL. Unit has pergo flooring in kitchen, eating area and family room, carpeting in bedroom and loft area. Unit has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans in all rooms, contemporary white kitchen cabinets in kitchen with white appliances. Washer and Dryer Included!

Rent includes water, sewer and garbage.



or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)

$195 One time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



