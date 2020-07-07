All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1701 East Colter Street Unit: 421

1701 East Colter Street · No Longer Available
Location

1701 East Colter Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** MUST STOP BY FRONT OFFICE TO GET STAIRWELL KEYS TO VIEW HOME. MENTION THE ADDRESS YOU ARE THERE TO VIEW.

M-F 8a-6p
SAT - 9a-6p
SUN 12p-6p
*** ONCE AT THE UNIT REGISTER WITH RENTLY.COM ***

**RARE 1 Bedroom + Loft, 1 Bath available overlooking MAIN POOL. Unit has pergo flooring in kitchen, eating area and family room, carpeting in bedroom and loft area. Unit has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans in all rooms, contemporary white kitchen cabinets in kitchen with white appliances. Washer and Dryer Included!
Rent includes water, sewer and garbage.

Call AJ Smith @ (480)-568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 East Colter Street Unit: 421 have any available units?
1701 East Colter Street Unit: 421 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 East Colter Street Unit: 421 have?
Some of 1701 East Colter Street Unit: 421's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 East Colter Street Unit: 421 currently offering any rent specials?
1701 East Colter Street Unit: 421 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 East Colter Street Unit: 421 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 East Colter Street Unit: 421 is pet friendly.
Does 1701 East Colter Street Unit: 421 offer parking?
No, 1701 East Colter Street Unit: 421 does not offer parking.
Does 1701 East Colter Street Unit: 421 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 East Colter Street Unit: 421 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 East Colter Street Unit: 421 have a pool?
Yes, 1701 East Colter Street Unit: 421 has a pool.
Does 1701 East Colter Street Unit: 421 have accessible units?
No, 1701 East Colter Street Unit: 421 does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 East Colter Street Unit: 421 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 East Colter Street Unit: 421 does not have units with dishwashers.

