16818 S 34th St. Available 06/05/20 4 BEDROOM WITH AZ ROOM, POOL IN LAKEWOOD - AVAIL JUNE 5. Beautiful & meticulously maintained single story 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family home in Awesome Lakewood Community! Elegant Living Room, Separate Formal Dining Room lead to gourmet eat-in kitchen w/granite countertops, breakfast bar, built-in work desk, refinished cabinets, stainless steel appliances incl. Family Room has custom built-in entertainment center. Upgraded lighting, beautiful tile and laminate wood flooring. Spacious Master Bedroom has walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate tub & shower. Outside patio screened in for comfort and relaxation. Grassy yard & sparkling pool in back for added outdoor enjoyment! 3 car garage with cabs. Newly painted interior and exterior, neutral, tasteful dcor throughout this lovely home. Near dining, shopping, parks, lake & one street from Lagos elementary and Lakewood greenbelt! Pool service and landscaping included. Pets on owner approval. Tenant must show proof of renters ins at move in. Tenant occupied/do not disturb tenants.



(RLNE4811973)