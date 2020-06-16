All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

16625 N. 19th Pl.

16625 North 19th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16625 North 19th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Story- Phoenix- Great Open Layout! - 3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
2 Car Garage
Split master
Walk in closet
Open Layout
Dining room
Wood flooring
Washer/ Dryer Hook ups
Built in microwave
Neutral tones
Separate Laundry Room
Resident pays SRP & City of Phoenix

Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.

Rent is $1295.00 per month + sales tax.
Security deposit $1100.00.

Cats and dogs allowed. $200 deposit per pet. Two pet maximum. Breed restrictions do apply. Licensing, proof of vaccinations and photos will be required for all pets.

No housing assistance programs accepted. No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. Credit score over 595.

No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.

Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com

Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker

(RLNE2774195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16625 N. 19th Pl. have any available units?
16625 N. 19th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16625 N. 19th Pl. have?
Some of 16625 N. 19th Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16625 N. 19th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
16625 N. 19th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16625 N. 19th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16625 N. 19th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 16625 N. 19th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 16625 N. 19th Pl. offers parking.
Does 16625 N. 19th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16625 N. 19th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16625 N. 19th Pl. have a pool?
No, 16625 N. 19th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 16625 N. 19th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 16625 N. 19th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 16625 N. 19th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16625 N. 19th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.

