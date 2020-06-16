16625 N. 19th Pl.

Amenities
Single Story- Phoenix- Great Open Layout! - 3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
2 Car Garage
Split master
Walk in closet
Open Layout
Dining room
Wood flooring
Washer/ Dryer Hook ups
Built in microwave
Neutral tones
Separate Laundry Room
Resident pays SRP & City of Phoenix
Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.
Rent is $1295.00 per month + sales tax.
Security deposit $1100.00.
Cats and dogs allowed. $200 deposit per pet. Two pet maximum. Breed restrictions do apply. Licensing, proof of vaccinations and photos will be required for all pets.
No housing assistance programs accepted. No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. Credit score over 595.
No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.
Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com
Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker
(RLNE2774195)