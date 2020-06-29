16602 N. 25th Street #216

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath Condo for lease in North Phoenix - Available Now!

2nd Level in the secure, gated community of Autumn Park. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Living room overlooking the pool. Kitchen has tile floors and includes a refrigerator and dishwasher. Newer paint and carpet. Complex has pool, kids play area and laundry. Water, Sewer & Trash are included in rent. Dedicated parking. Rent is $1,145.00 plus City of Phoenix tax 2.3% = $26.34 for a total of $1,171.34. {Security Deposit $1,145.00 + $75 for gate remote and $50 mail key}. No recent evictions in last 5 years. Will consider Section 8 on qualified applicants. $37 non-refundable credit check and background screen per adult on lease. Apply at www.propbutler.com



(RLNE3730027)