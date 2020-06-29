All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 16602 N. 25th Street #216.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16602 N. 25th Street #216
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

16602 N. 25th Street #216

16602 North 25th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16602 North 25th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath Condo for lease in North Phoenix - Available Now!
2nd Level in the secure, gated community of Autumn Park. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Living room overlooking the pool. Kitchen has tile floors and includes a refrigerator and dishwasher. Newer paint and carpet. Complex has pool, kids play area and laundry. Water, Sewer & Trash are included in rent. Dedicated parking. Rent is $1,145.00 plus City of Phoenix tax 2.3% = $26.34 for a total of $1,171.34. {Security Deposit $1,145.00 + $75 for gate remote and $50 mail key}. No recent evictions in last 5 years. Will consider Section 8 on qualified applicants. $37 non-refundable credit check and background screen per adult on lease. Apply at www.propbutler.com

(RLNE3730027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16602 N. 25th Street #216 have any available units?
16602 N. 25th Street #216 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16602 N. 25th Street #216 have?
Some of 16602 N. 25th Street #216's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16602 N. 25th Street #216 currently offering any rent specials?
16602 N. 25th Street #216 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16602 N. 25th Street #216 pet-friendly?
No, 16602 N. 25th Street #216 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16602 N. 25th Street #216 offer parking?
Yes, 16602 N. 25th Street #216 offers parking.
Does 16602 N. 25th Street #216 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16602 N. 25th Street #216 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16602 N. 25th Street #216 have a pool?
Yes, 16602 N. 25th Street #216 has a pool.
Does 16602 N. 25th Street #216 have accessible units?
No, 16602 N. 25th Street #216 does not have accessible units.
Does 16602 N. 25th Street #216 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16602 N. 25th Street #216 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College