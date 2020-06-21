16508 S 10TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool new construction tennis court

MOVE IN SPECIAL 1 MONTH FREE WITH A 24 MONTH LEASE. Resort style living in a gated community with this brand new home. Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home located within the Kyrene school district and in the heart of The Foothills. Second master bathroom downstairs with separate entrance. Spacious kitchen opens up into the dining area and great room. Kitchen has plenty of counter-top space, cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Perfect home for entertaining. All of the bedrooms are of good size. Community pool and a private gate to the YMCA. Short ride or walk to Desert Foothills Park with tennis/basketball courts, baseball/soccer field and a large children's play ground. Views of South Mountain and hiking trails just over 1 mile from your new home. a true Oasis. Renter Insurance required