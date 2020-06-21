All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 16508 S 10TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16508 S 10TH Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

16508 S 10TH Street

16508 South 10th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16508 South 10th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
new construction
tennis court
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1 MONTH FREE WITH A 24 MONTH LEASE. Resort style living in a gated community with this brand new home. Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home located within the Kyrene school district and in the heart of The Foothills. Second master bathroom downstairs with separate entrance. Spacious kitchen opens up into the dining area and great room. Kitchen has plenty of counter-top space, cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Perfect home for entertaining. All of the bedrooms are of good size. Community pool and a private gate to the YMCA. Short ride or walk to Desert Foothills Park with tennis/basketball courts, baseball/soccer field and a large children's play ground. Views of South Mountain and hiking trails just over 1 mile from your new home. a true Oasis. Renter Insurance required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16508 S 10TH Street have any available units?
16508 S 10TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16508 S 10TH Street have?
Some of 16508 S 10TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16508 S 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
16508 S 10TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16508 S 10TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 16508 S 10TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16508 S 10TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 16508 S 10TH Street does offer parking.
Does 16508 S 10TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16508 S 10TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16508 S 10TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 16508 S 10TH Street has a pool.
Does 16508 S 10TH Street have accessible units?
No, 16508 S 10TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16508 S 10TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16508 S 10TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College