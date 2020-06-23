All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1635 W Topeka Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1635 W Topeka Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1635 W Topeka Dr

1635 West Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1635 West Topeka Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming home with wood floors throughout. This 2bed/1bath is spacious! Granite counter tops with LG appliances including gas range. Great size Backyard with grass, a new composite deck and a greenhouse with auto watering system. A bonus workshop area is set up in the garage with plenty of built ins and a private storage room. This home is a walk away from Deer Valley Park.

Refrigerator included. Please note Washer & Dryer is hook up only. Gas or Electric.

Online applications only at www.PropertyAZ.com. Non-refundable application fee is $35 per adult 18 and over.

Please call or email Sherri (602)670-3000 or Sherri@PropertyAZ.com for leasing requirements and to schedule your viewing .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 W Topeka Dr have any available units?
1635 W Topeka Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 W Topeka Dr have?
Some of 1635 W Topeka Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 W Topeka Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1635 W Topeka Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 W Topeka Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1635 W Topeka Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1635 W Topeka Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1635 W Topeka Dr does offer parking.
Does 1635 W Topeka Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1635 W Topeka Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 W Topeka Dr have a pool?
No, 1635 W Topeka Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1635 W Topeka Dr have accessible units?
No, 1635 W Topeka Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 W Topeka Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1635 W Topeka Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College