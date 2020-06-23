1635 W Topeka Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming home with wood floors throughout. This 2bed/1bath is spacious! Granite counter tops with LG appliances including gas range. Great size Backyard with grass, a new composite deck and a greenhouse with auto watering system. A bonus workshop area is set up in the garage with plenty of built ins and a private storage room. This home is a walk away from Deer Valley Park.



Refrigerator included. Please note Washer & Dryer is hook up only. Gas or Electric.



Online applications only at www.PropertyAZ.com. Non-refundable application fee is $35 per adult 18 and over.



Please call or email Sherri (602)670-3000 or Sherri@PropertyAZ.com for leasing requirements and to schedule your viewing .