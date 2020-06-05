This historic well-built home was built in 1930 and sits on a huge lot. Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Separate 2 car garage out back with an additional extra storage shed. Home with hardwood flooring and fireplace in living room and carpet in bedrooms. Nice kitchen which includes refrigerator (as-in). Washer and dryer included (as-in). Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Great location near central Phoenix.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1635 E Montecito Ave have any available units?
1635 E Montecito Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 E Montecito Ave have?
Some of 1635 E Montecito Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 E Montecito Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1635 E Montecito Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 E Montecito Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1635 E Montecito Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1635 E Montecito Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1635 E Montecito Ave does offer parking.
Does 1635 E Montecito Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1635 E Montecito Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 E Montecito Ave have a pool?
No, 1635 E Montecito Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1635 E Montecito Ave have accessible units?
No, 1635 E Montecito Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 E Montecito Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1635 E Montecito Ave has units with dishwashers.