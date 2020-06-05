All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1635 E Montecito Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1635 E Montecito Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1635 E Montecito Ave

1635 East Montecito Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1635 East Montecito Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This historic well-built home was built in 1930 and sits on a huge lot. Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Separate 2 car garage out back with an additional extra storage shed. Home with hardwood flooring and fireplace in living room and carpet in bedrooms. Nice kitchen which includes refrigerator (as-in). Washer and dryer included (as-in). Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Great location near central Phoenix.

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 E Montecito Ave have any available units?
1635 E Montecito Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 E Montecito Ave have?
Some of 1635 E Montecito Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 E Montecito Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1635 E Montecito Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 E Montecito Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1635 E Montecito Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1635 E Montecito Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1635 E Montecito Ave does offer parking.
Does 1635 E Montecito Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1635 E Montecito Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 E Montecito Ave have a pool?
No, 1635 E Montecito Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1635 E Montecito Ave have accessible units?
No, 1635 E Montecito Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 E Montecito Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1635 E Montecito Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Capital Place by Mark-Taylor
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College