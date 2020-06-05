1635 E Montecito Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This historic well-built home was built in 1930 and sits on a huge lot. Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Separate 2 car garage out back with an additional extra storage shed. Home with hardwood flooring and fireplace in living room and carpet in bedrooms. Nice kitchen which includes refrigerator (as-in). Washer and dryer included (as-in). Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Great location near central Phoenix.



