1601 E POTTER Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Hello. Due to the high demand, we are asking that all potential renters go to Zillow, look up the property, and click on the Apply Now to fill out the info. Then we will review and be in contact soon. Thank you. This home has great views all around on a corner lot. Step into the grand foyer with hardwood and tile. The kitchen has been remodeled with an island that overlooks the family room and stacked stone fireplace. 3BR+LOFT+OFFICE (EASILY CONVERT OFFICE TO 4TH BR). The backyard oasis with pool and covered patio is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the mountain view! New AC upstairs. Included in the monthly rent is the Solar payment of $120(That's $120 off your utility bill every month!), HOA Fees, Pool Maintenance and Landscaping. All included!