All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1601 E POTTER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1601 E POTTER Drive
Last updated September 8 2019 at 7:14 AM

1601 E POTTER Drive

1601 East Potter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1601 East Potter Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Hello. Due to the high demand, we are asking that all potential renters go to Zillow, look up the property, and click on the Apply Now to fill out the info. Then we will review and be in contact soon. Thank you. This home has great views all around on a corner lot. Step into the grand foyer with hardwood and tile. The kitchen has been remodeled with an island that overlooks the family room and stacked stone fireplace. 3BR+LOFT+OFFICE (EASILY CONVERT OFFICE TO 4TH BR). The backyard oasis with pool and covered patio is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the mountain view! New AC upstairs. Included in the monthly rent is the Solar payment of $120(That's $120 off your utility bill every month!), HOA Fees, Pool Maintenance and Landscaping. All included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 E POTTER Drive have any available units?
1601 E POTTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 E POTTER Drive have?
Some of 1601 E POTTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 E POTTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1601 E POTTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 E POTTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1601 E POTTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1601 E POTTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1601 E POTTER Drive offers parking.
Does 1601 E POTTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 E POTTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 E POTTER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1601 E POTTER Drive has a pool.
Does 1601 E POTTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 1601 E POTTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 E POTTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 E POTTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College